Tropical Storm Laura forecast cone shifts west of Tampa Bay; storm expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura is the 12th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move over or near Puerto Rico sometime Saturday morning.

The 10 Tampa Bay weather team is monitoring Laura closely. On Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) had the storm's potential path -- the cone of uncertainty -- continuing to shift southwest, which takes the Tampa Bay area and most of the state out of the forecast cone.

Laura is expected to reach hurricane strength early next week as it moves by Florida. As of the NHC's Saturday morning update, Laura was about 70 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, packing sustained winds of 40 mph. It's moving west at 21 mph.

Earlier reports from the Hurricane Hunters found Laura to be quite disorganized.

Meteorologists expect Laura's center to move over or near Puerto Rico by Saturday morning before nearing the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or early Sunday.

Some strengthening is forecast in the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds are already extending up to 205 miles outward from Laura's center.

Tropical storm warnings are already in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

The central Bahamas

Laura could produce 3-6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, the southern Haitian Peninsula and eastern Cuba this weekend. Up to 8 inches are possible in some areas.

"This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides with minor river flooding in Puerto Rico," the NHC said.

This year, the tropics have been especially active. There already have been 13 total named storms in 2020.

Tropical Storm Laura is the earliest "L" name on record, beating Hurricane Luis which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast call for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

