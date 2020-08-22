Tropical Depression 14 strengthens into Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco is one of three systems the 10 Tampa Bay weather team is tracking.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Depression 14 strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco late Friday evening.

Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength Sunday when it moves over the central Gulf of Mexico.

As of the Saturday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is moving north-northwest at 12 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph. It currently is 115 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Punta Herrero to Dzilam, Mexico, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico.

The 10 Tampa Bay weather team also is monitoring Tropical Storm Laura, which the National Hurricane Center continues to move the storm's forecast cone continues farther southwest, meaning significant impacts to Tampa Bay are less likely.

Of course, forecasts can change, especially when we're talking about the tropics. So, keep an eye on the free 10 Tampa Bay app for weather updates in the coming days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast call for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

We are heading toward the peak of hurricane season, and 10 Tampa Bay wants you to be prepared. Head to your Hurricane Headquarters at 10TampaBay.com/tropics for everything you need to know.

What other people are reading right now:

