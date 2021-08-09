Tropical Storm Mindy forms near Florida Panhandle

Tampa Bay area can expect increased rainfall chances over the next day or two, with heavier storms farther north.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mess of tropical weather moving toward the Florida Panhandle suddenly has developed into the season's next tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Mindy has been named as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory. It is a 40-mph system located about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, moving off to the northeast at a speedy 21 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida. This means tropical storm conditions are expected in the next 6-12 hours.

Once called 91-L, this newest storm is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center gave the system a high 80-percent chance of development over the next five days as it approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. It eventually emerges over the Atlantic waters by late Thursday when conditions look unfavorable for any further development.

The storm gives an increased chance of rain for Tampa Bay, but the northern part of the Florida Peninsula and most of the Florida Panhandle has the best chance for tropical downpours that could lead to potential flooding through Wednesday and Thursday.

Elevated rain chances and humidity, especially through the afternoon hours should be expected. Depending on how quickly the system moves northeast, that higher chance of rain could linger into Friday, as well.

The good news for Floridians will be that the system will remain relatively progressive and continue to track northeast and begin to move out of the area for the weekend.