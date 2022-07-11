Track Subtropical Storm Nicole: See latest cone, spaghetti models and alerts

Much of the Florida peninsula could experience impacts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday east of the Northwestern Bahamas, with its track set on Florida's east coast.

Nicole, which could reach hurricane strength by landfall, is forecast to bring high surf, heavy rain and strong winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of the east coast of Florida is under hurricane and storm surge watches.

The storm is likely to be a gusty rainmaker for the Tampa Bay region. Higher than normal tides of 2-3 feet are possible, as well.

Spaghetti Models

Resembling spaghetti noodles, each line in a spaghetti model represents a computer's best guess as to where the center of the storm will go.

These models, however, do not show expected impacts on areas.

Here's the latest spaghetti model for Nicole:

Tropical Track

This "cone of uncertainty" shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time. Note that impacts from a tropical system do occur away from the center and outside the cone.

Here's the latest track for Nicole:

Watches and warnings

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A hurricane warning means sustained winds of 74 mph or higher associated with a hurricane are expected within 36 hours. A hurricane warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.