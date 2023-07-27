Tropical wave in the Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a depression

Florida or the U.S. don't need to worry about it right now. If it does become a named storm, the next name on the 2023 hurricane season list is Emily.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As July comes to a close, the tropics haven't been too impressive in the Atlantic. But don't get comfortable — Aug. 1 is generally when the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up before the season peak around Sept. 10.

Having said that, there is a disturbance in the Atlantic that could develop into something more.

Here's what's going on right now — the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of showers and storms that have moved off the African coast over the last couple of days. This area of storms is not organized at this time. However, some models are suggesting it could become better organized by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Because of this, NHC forecasters are giving the tropical wave about a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days as it moves near the northeast Caribbean islands.

Still, not all models have this disturbance developing into a tropical system. Those that do forecast its development say models suggest it drifts just north of St. Martin and Puerto Rico. Eventually, the system would eventually recurve northward into the Atlantic, moving just east of Bermuda.

If it does become a named storm, the next name on the 2023 hurricane season list is Emily.