Atlantic system strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam

The storm currently poses no immediate threat to land.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The season's next tropical system to watch comes in the form of Tropical Storm Sam.

It's forecast to remain one for the fish for at least the next several days, posing no immediate threat to land. However, long-term weather computer models have hinted toward at least some possible impacts to the Caribbean islands into next week.

In the meantime, Tropical Depression 18 has intensified into Tropical Storm Sam, with maximum sustained wind speeds at 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The system is located about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands as it moves toward the west at 16 mph.

No coastal watches and warnings are in effect.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say the environment appears favorable for gradual intensification through early next week. The tropical storm will likely become a hurricane into the weekend.

Late this weekend into early next week, the storm — still in the middle of the Atlantic — could then be a major Category 3 hurricane.

These middle-to-late season tropical systems are a good reminder not to put away those hurricane supplies just yet and to keep an eye on an ever-changing forecast.

After Sam, there will only be three names left on the list for the 2021 Hurricane Season. New for this season the World Meteorologist Organization has decided that if all of the names on the list for a season are used, a new supplemental list of names will be available to name storms.