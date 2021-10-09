Today is the statistical peak of hurricane season

The Atlantic basin hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes can also occur before and after the official season. In fact, there have been tropical cyclones that developed every month of the year, including December and January.

However, 97-percent of all tropical cyclones form in-season from June through November.

There is also a peak season that runs approximately August through October. This is when conditions, such as water temperatures, are most optimal for the development of tropical storms and hurricanes.

But if you look at the entire history of all hurricane seasons in the Atlantic Basin, Sept. 10 is the date that has averaged the most storms.

Colorado State University tropical scientist Phil Klotzbach says that about 75-percent of the Atlantic hurricane season since 1966 has had at least one active named storm on Sept. 10. Also, half of all seasons have had at least one active hurricane on this date.

Today is September 10 - the climatological peak of the Atlantic #hurricane season. So far this year, the Atlantic is running ~130-160% of normal for most parameters including named storms, hurricanes and Accumulated Cyclone Energy. #Larry pic.twitter.com/27ROW1t4xB — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 10, 2021

In the Tweet above, Klotzbach also says that in 2021, the Atlantic basin is running 130-160 percent of normal for most parameters, including named storms and hurricanes.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center is currently tracking four tropical systems.

Post-Tropical Storm Mindy is moving away from the southeastern United States and is not expected to intensify.

Hurricane Larry is moving north toward Newfoundland, Canada and then toward Greenland. In Greenland, it is expected to become a "snow"-icane and produce 3-to-5 feet of snow.

8 AM EDT: As we reach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season today, NHC is monitoring two systems with a high chance of becoming tropical depressions in the next 5 days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/d90cWvHEAt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2021

Disturbance 1 is in Central America and will push into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a 70-percent chance of developing into a depression or named tropical storm.

Disturbance 2 is near the coast of Africa moving west with a 70-percent chance of developing into a depression or named tropical storm.