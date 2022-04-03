Adventure Island set to open for 2022 season

The water park will welcome guests beginning March 5.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time of year again! Adventure Island is set to open up its gates for the 2022 season on March 5.

Located across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the water park offers 30-acres of "water-drenched fun in the sun to explore."

Guests can enjoy both family-friendly and high-speed slides like Solar Vortex, Vanish Point and Caribbean Corkscrew while spending the day at the park.

If taking a dip and soaking up the sun is more your speed, Adventure Island also has a 17,000 square-foot wave pool to wade in and lounge chairs and private cabanas to relax on.

"The park is racing into 2022 with the addition of two new attractions; Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, which will open later this spring," Adventure Island wrote in a press release.