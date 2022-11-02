Circus Sarasota 2022 to debut under the big top Friday

Performances run Feb. 11 to Mar. 6 at Nathan Benderson Park.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages...

It's time to make your way under the big top for Circus Sarasota 2022.

Sarasota's hometown circus will "bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty" from opening night on Friday, Feb.11 through Mar. 6.

Circus-goers can enjoy high-flying acts and laugh-out-loud antics from world-class performers who have traveled from near and far, including returning favorites and several new acts that have been featured on "America's Got Talent."

Daredevil Bello Nock will headline the show along with his "DareDaughter" Annaliese. Other thrilling acts include hand-balancers, The Alexis Brothers, slack wire star Evgeny Vasilenko, speed juggler Nilson Escobar, and trapeze artist Maria Chimeno.

If animal acts are your thing, Caleb Carinci and his horses are in town to perform their incredible acrobatics. You may recognize him from The Big Apple Circus or his role in the filming of "The Greatest Showman.”

"America's Got Talent" stars the Pompeyo Family Dogs are also ready to wag their way into your hearts with their leaps, climbs and somersaults.

“We are confident that audiences of all ages are going to love the talent we’ve assembled for Circus Sarasota 2022,” Circus Arts Conservatory Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell said.

“We are proud to feature world-class circus artists who will dazzle and delight locals and visitors to our area alike, with affordable ticket options for families seeking entertainment they can enjoy together.”

Performances will take place under the Ulla Searing Big Top, located on Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Tickets are $20-60 with children under two free.