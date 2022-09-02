A quick refresher on everything you need to know for the 2022 Florida State Fair

For the people who may still have last-minute questions about what to expect for this year's state fair — we got you covered.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you ready for 11 days full of rides, fried food and exciting entertainment? The Florida State Fair is set to kick off Thursday for the annual festivities.

Running all the way up until Feb. 21, event-goers can make sure to ride all the rides, eat all the greasy goodies and soak in all of the sights that grace the Florida State Fairgrounds.

For the people who may still have last-minute questions about what to expect for this year's state fair — we got you covered.

See below for your guide to everything you need to know about the 2022 Florida State Fair:

🎟️ Tickets

Florida State Fair GATE PRICING!🎟🎟

Monday - Thursday

Adult Admission = $11

Child Admission (6-11) = $6

Ride Armband = $25



Friday - Sunday & President's Day:

Adult Admission = $15

Child Admission (6-11) = $9

Ride Armband = $38 pic.twitter.com/DZax1Hr1WN — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 9, 2022

Before stepping foot into the fairgrounds, you have to open up your wallets and pay for some tickets!

The Florida State Fair gate pricing changes depending on the day guests decide to go.

Adults pay $11, children between 6-11 years old pay $6 and a ride armband is $25 Monday through Thursday. Tickets get a little bit pricier from Friday through Sunday with adults paying $15, children between 6-11 years old paying $9 and ride armbands being $38.

People can also buy tickets online to skip past the line at the booths.

🎢 Rides

🌟2022 Florida State Fair ride list!🌟

Wade Shows is back and gearing up for another great year!

See if your favorite ride is on the list - https://t.co/sM8Sq5wzLE pic.twitter.com/pSSaWcL0th — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 21, 2022

For some fair lovers, the main thing they look forward to is the rides.

This year, event-goers can look forward to unlimited thrills with attractions like the Street Fighter, Air Raid, Hydro Shock, Wipeout and the Midway Sky Eye.

With over 70 different rides to choose from, there has to be something for everyone to enjoy!

See the full list of rides for the 2022 Florida State Fair here.

🌭 Food

Warning🛑 This post might make you hungry!😉

From taco funnel cakes, bacon caramel apples, donut hot dogs AND MORE - https://t.co/jYcwTxgMVP



Try it all at the 2022 Florida State Fair, February 10-21. #FLStatefair pic.twitter.com/xLPV16hJ5Q — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 24, 2022

What better way to spend time at the state fair other than stuffing your face with fried yummy food?

Menu items range from bacon caramel apples all the way to a "Big Mack" pizza, allowing people to eat to their heart's content at different food vendors at the annual event.

Fan favorites will certainly make an appearance but with a bit of a twist like funnel cake tacos, donut dogs, loaded fried pickle nachos and twisted s'mores.

For a list of all the fun food items to look forward to, click here.

🎪 Entertainment

Every year the #flstatefair has new and exciting entertainment, from local Florida music acts, magicians, stunt shows and more! https://t.co/xVEk8tvx8f



👉See it all February 10-21, 2022! pic.twitter.com/0DtuJqnYgd — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 23, 2022

As you walk around the fairgrounds with food in hand trying to shake off the adrenaline rush from a ride, what else is there to do? Check out some performers there to entertain!

There are so many different options to choose from like Circus Hollywood, Jay Mattioli Magic, Cirque Ma'Ceo, Rodeo, High Dive Show, Dennie Lee Band and much more.

Twelve days of shows allows for 12 days of straight fun for event-goers.

Find a full list of featured entertainment for the 2022 Florida State Fair on the event's website.

🛍️ Vendors

Shopping, shopping and MORE shopping!😎 All here at the Florida State Fair! Between Expo Hall, Craftsmen's Marketplace and our MANY outdoor vendors, we are a shoppers paradise!



See you all February 10-21! #FLStateFair pic.twitter.com/2VRnQhncSn — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 25, 2022

With buying tickets and food at the state fair, your wallets will probably already be wanting to take a nap — but make sure they stay awake a bit longer for all of the shopping vendors that will be around.

Vendors will be set up in the Expo Hall, Craftmen's Marketplace and outdoors around the fairgrounds as well.