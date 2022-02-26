x
Gasparilla

Beads, bicycle, traffic cone pulled from the bay after Gasparilla

A total of 7.65 pounds of beads were fished out during the cleanup from Seddon Channel.
Credit: Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla — More than just beads have been pulled from the Bay area following Gasparilla season. 

During Monday's clean-up, divers from the Florida Aquarium pulled beads, a bicycle and a traffic cone from the Seddon Channel in support of the bead-free bay initiative.

In that one clean-up, 7.56 pounds of beads were fished out of the water. Volunteers also joined the divers in the cleanup at Marjorie Park in Davis Islands. 

The clean-up after the Gasparilla celebration is part of the Bead-Free Bay initiative the aquarium, city of Tampa and Green Gasparilla partner in. The beads that are left in the Tampa Bay waterways are threatening to sealife and produce the potential for pollution. 

