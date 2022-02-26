Beads, bicycle, traffic cone pulled from the bay after Gasparilla

A total of 7.65 pounds of beads were fished out during the cleanup from Seddon Channel.

TAMPA, Fla — More than just beads have been pulled from the Bay area following Gasparilla season.

During Monday's clean-up, divers from the Florida Aquarium pulled beads, a bicycle and a traffic cone from the Seddon Channel in support of the bead-free bay initiative.

In that one clean-up, 7.56 pounds of beads were fished out of the water. Volunteers also joined the divers in the cleanup at Marjorie Park in Davis Islands.