Tampa mayor doesn't want beads in Tampa Bay during Gasparilla

Throwing beads, or other items, into the water is illegal.

If you're planning on throwing beads into the Tampa Bay during upcoming celebrations in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor has a message for you: Don't.

The mayor announced Thursday she and community organizers are relaunching Bead Free Bay, "an initiative to protect marine life by keeping beads out of our waterways."

With the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade and Gasparilla fast approaching, where beads are a staple, Castor says she will sign the pledge.

To be clear, this doesn't mean beads can't be thrown during the celebrations. They just can't wind up in the Bay.

“Tampa Bay and our rivers and streams are some of our biggest assets,” said Mayor Jane Castor in a statement. “If you're out celebrating Gasparilla, or any other event, you can help protect our marine ecosystems by keeping beads around your neck and out of our waterways. Beads will continue to be a fun and important part of our celebrations. We just want revelers to keep them out of the bay."

In 2019, divers with the Florida Aquarium recovered 120 pounds of beads from the water near Bayshore Boulevard, right along the Gasparilla parade route, according to the city of Tampa.

The city says "beads and other non-biodegradable items are incredibly harmful to the environment and pose serious threats to marine wildlife." That's because beads take hundreds of years to break down into microplastics, which remain in the environment forever, the city says.

"They persist in the natural food web, causing harm not only to the environment but to all living things, people included," the city stated in part. "The health of waterways directly correlates to the health of society."

Not only is throwing beads bad for the environment, but it's also illegal in Florida, the city says.