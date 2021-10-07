Here's why a portion of the Tampa Riverwalk is closing for a while

The stretch of the riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center will be closed off from Oct. 13 through at least November 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you take your morning run along the Tampa Riverwalk, get ready to change up your route.

A portion of the riverwalk is closing on Wednesday, Oct. 13 through at least November 2022.

Why? The 400-foot stretch behind the Tampa Convention Center is getting re-routed to make way for the construction of 18 new waterfront meeting rooms. According to the city, directional signage will safely redirect people and cyclists around the complex construction area.

The new addition is part of the convention center's Capital Improvement Plan. The rooms will feature a terrace for increased outdoor space and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Tampa's waterfront The full modernization of the facility is set to be complete by June 2023.

A portion of the riverwalk may be closing — but don't worry, The Sail Bar and Big Ray's Fish Camp will stay open. The convention's marina waterfront boating activities will also remain fully functional.

The Cross Bay Ferry is set to resume normal operations in November 2021.