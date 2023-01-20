Need beads for Gasparilla? Here's where to find them

The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is right around the corner: Do you have your beads?

TAMPA, Fla. — What's a pirate without their treasures and jewelry? Anyone planning to celebrate Gasparilla is going to need beads, and we have the map of where to find them.

Whether this is your first year celebrating the Gasparilla Pirate Festival or you're an experienced Gasparilla celebrator, you can never have too many beads. I mean, did you really go to Gasparilla if you don't have a neck full of hardware?

From decorative pirate ships to skulls and crossbones, here's a list of locations where you can find the best beads for the 2023 Gasparilla festival. Many of these places may also have pirate costumes, as well.

These are not your average colorful beads you can get from a basic party store. These themed Gasparilla beads found online at Gasparilla Treasures have everything from "chrome" silver ships to colorful pirate ships and skulls and treasure chests.

This one-stop-shop party store has all types of beads, including many that are pirate and Gasparilla-themed.

There is even a party pack that includes more than 200 pieces for only $60. From boas to necklaces and even foam swords, you're sure to be Gasparilla-ready after shopping here. Click or tap here to check out all the bead designs online.

Find parade beads and party needs at Buccaneer Beads, a family-owned arts and crafts store in Tampa. Gasparilla festival-goers will be able to find what they need in one of "the largest selections" of beads, throws and novelties.

And for the last-minute shoppers, this might be the place for you. The store is able to accommodate rush orders on shipments.

The store is located at 3808 East MLK Jr. Boulevard, Tampa.

Find your beads and bling at South Tampa Trading Co. The store has a "large selection of throw beads and specialty beads." They have anything from pearls, disco balls, to Gasparilla-themed items. They also have an option to pre-order.

Those who wish to purchase can find them at 1916 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

This large selection of throw beads, specialty beads and pirate-themed beads is another store with a large selection for all festival-goers. From skulls and pirate flags to ships and pirates, decorative beads are available starting at $5. There are even bead bags to carry all the fine jewelry or beads you collect during the Gasparilla festival.

In addition to beads, this is another place where you can find pirate costumes, including pirate hats and other novelties.

Find Pirate Fashions at 4006 West Cayuga St., Tampa.

If you're an Amazon shopper and enjoy that quick shipping, this is another place to find beads for the Gasparilla festival weekend.

From colorful beads to pirate-like accessories, Amazon has it. If you're a last-minute shopper, Amazon Prime members can also enjoy two-day shipping.

Whether you hit up a Party City near you or are looking to place an order online, Party City has an array of party beads for any occasion, including Gasparilla.

As you're collecting beads throughout the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, it's important to remember to keep up with them. Each year, thousands of beads end up in the waterways around Tampa Bay. During one cleanup in 2022, 7.65 pounds of beads were fished out of the Seddon Channel.