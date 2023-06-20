Jerry Seinfeld bringing live standup comedy show to Tampa

Pre-sale for the event begins on Wednesday, June 21.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not Festivus or anything, but Seinfeld fans can celebrate the comedian's upcoming trip to Tampa. The American stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Jerry Seinfeld, will bring a show to the Bay area this fall.

Best known for playing a version of himself in the sitcom, "Seinfeld," that he created and wrote with Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Pre-sale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Tickets start at $179 and will be available at Seminole Hard Rock & Casino and Ticket Master.

Fans can expect nothing less than a night of laughs from the "Not that there's anything wrong with that" comedian. The show, Seinfeld, ran on NBC for nine seasons and won several Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards.

Most recently, Seinfeld's latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill," in addition to, the highly acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."