March For Our Lives rally held in downtown St. Petersburg

People gathered in North Straub Park to rally for gun reform.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In cities across the country, people showed up to take part in the March For Our Lives rallies.

“Senators hear our cries," rallygoers chanted in downtown St. Petersburg. "Gun control saves lives!"

Organizers Cheyenne Cheile and Megan Brockmeier with Women's Advocacy Movement of Pinellas County say it's important to advocate for gun control.

“In order to prevent these tragedies from happening consistently, we need to make changes to prevent things like that from happening," Cheile said.

The group says Saturday's event was not just symbolic.

"This isn’t just us gathering, this isn’t just us memorializing," Brockmeier explained. "We also have a lot of calls to action, petitions and QR codes for people to sign."

March For Our Lives grew from the aftermath of the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Florida has changed gun laws.

Lawmakers passed laws raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21, as well as adding "red flag" laws, which keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.

“Legal gun buyers are not the problem, it’s a small portion that is affecting it for everyone," Robert Geisler, general manager at Shoot Straight, said.

Rallygoers say it's not enough, and more work needs to be done.