Looking for a job? Who's hiring in the Tampa Bay area

Businesses are working to find employees across Florida and beyond.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida businesses are continuing to struggle to fill jobs left open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tampa Bay area employers are no exception.

Several job fairs have been popping up around the region to find employees to fill positions and keep up with growing customer demand.

Raymond James Stadium

RayJay is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Interested people should head to the East Club of the stadium and park in Lot B/C off Himes Avenue in Tampa. The stadium is looking for security workers, parking guides, ticket takers, guest services workers, PT-related employees, bartenders, concessions workers and cooks.

Fo'Cheezy Twisted Meltz SPB

Downtown St. Pete's new grilled cheese restaurant is holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. The owners are looking for cashiers, servers, line cooks, food runners and prep cooks. The cooks need at least two years of experience in a kitchen. Applicants should bring their resumes and be ready to interview that same day. The address is 111 3rd Street N in St. Pete. Click here for more information.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The Tampa theme park is auditioning performers for this year's Howl-O-Scream event. From zombies to werewolves, hundreds of positions are open. Click here to learn more and apply.