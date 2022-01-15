Volunteers help 'Paint the Town' around Tampa

After the community clean-up concluded, everyone was welcomed to a lunch get-together with music for all the volunteers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers gathered together Saturday morning to "Paint the Town" in the area surrounding the University of South Florida.

People completed tasks like painting, mowing grass, laying mulch, landscaping, removing litter, washing houses and repairing fences, doors and windows, a news release from the University Area Community Development Corporation explains.

UACDC teamed up with businesses, government agencies, religious groups, student organizations, service clubs and volunteers who willingly rolled their sleeves up to "make a difference in the neighborhoods around USF."

Here are some highlight moments of the event:

The fence at the Golden Glade apartment was painted.

A neighborhood resident's fence was painted.

The playground at Harvest Hope Park was cleaned along with fresh mulch distributed.

The sign at the Cultural Campus warehouse was painted.

Litter was collected from neighborhood streets.