Family captures moment unbothered cat stares down an alligator in Sarasota

The Wijas family were shocked by the evening visitor they found at their front door.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Monica Wijas woke to her husband Mike yelling words most will never hear: "Come quick! There's an alligator at the front door!"

And, to her surprise, there was not just an alligator on their landing or down by the steps, but on their front door.

The Wijas family has two cats who had to get a better look at the gator. Especially Kananga the cat who gave the gator a good stare down, seemingly unfazed by the large reptile.

"He actually loves hunting geckos out on our lanai and we think he was actually pretty astounded by the size of what he probably thought was a pretty big gecko – maybe that’s why he wasn’t scared," Monica said.

After capturing the moment and some interesting noises interchanged between the cats and gator, the Wijas called animal control. The crew arrived shortly after and the alligator meandered his way back to the pond behind the family's home.

Monica reflected on the experience saying, "Occasionally we don't lock the front door until my husband goes to bed. But thankfully on this evening, the door was locked. Had it not been, we know the size of the gator would've pushed the door open and we'd have a completely different story to be telling."

