Jimmy Buffett concert in Tampa rescheduled for 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Local Parrot Heads – listen up! The king of Hawaiian shirts and founder of Margaritaville is coming to the Tampa Bay.
Jimmy Buffett, the famous singer-songwriter of "Cheeseburger in Paradise" fame, will be in Tampa, but you're going to have to wait until 2021 to see him.
Fans will note that this concert was already rescheduled from December 2019 to December 2020, but Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will now perform Dec. 4, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
The Slack Tide Tour had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 but is set to resume next year.
If you want in on the full Margaritaville experience, you can get your tickets here. Already have your tickets? Hold onto them because they will be honored for the new concert date.
If you can't make the new date, you can find refund information here.
