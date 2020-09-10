x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Entertainment

Jimmy Buffett concert in Tampa rescheduled for 2021

Fans will have the chance to see Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band for one night only at Amalie Arena.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Singer Jimmy Buffett performs during campaign event in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Local Parrot Heads – listen up! The king of Hawaiian shirts and founder of Margaritaville is coming to the Tampa Bay.

Jimmy Buffett, the famous singer-songwriter of "Cheeseburger in Paradise" fame, will be in Tampa, but you're going to have to wait until 2021 to see him.

Fans will note that this concert was already rescheduled from December 2019 to December 2020, but Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will now perform Dec. 4, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. 

The Slack Tide Tour had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 but is set to resume next year. 

If you want in on the full Margaritaville experience, you can get your tickets here. Already have your tickets? Hold onto them because they will be honored for the new concert date. 

If you can't make the new date, you can find refund information here.

RELATED: Jimmy Buffett takes over St. Pete Twitter page to promote new Pier opening

RELATED: Jimmy Buffett reschedules Tampa concert for December 2020

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter