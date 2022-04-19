'Knoxville' to make its world premiere at Sarasota's Asolo Repertory Theatre

The "American coming of age story" about family, faith and love will make its premiere from April 23 to May 11.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Tony Award-winning creative team behind "Ragtime" is reuniting for the world premiere of "Knoxville" And it's happening right here in Sarasota.

The "American coming of age story" about family, faith and love will make its premiere at the Asolo Repertory Theatre from April 23 to May 11, 2022. Preview shows will be held from April 15 to 22.

Knoxville is said to be inspired by James Agee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "A Death in the Family" and, in part, by the play "All the Way Home" by Tad Mosel.

"A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, Knoxville is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith, and love—and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and an extraordinary creative team and cast, this world premiere is a must-see event," a show announcement reads.

The story follows Agee as he struggles to write his greatest work about an event that is said to have touched his life and had an effect on his mother, town and his own future.

According to the theater's website, Knoxville is recommended for those 10 and older due to containing mature themes. Tickets for the show can be bought here.