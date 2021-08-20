'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' in Central Park celebrates New York City's recovery from COVID-19

Artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and LL Cool J will be performing at the celebration.

NEW YORK — The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park on Saturday, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at what is being billed as the “Homecoming Concert.”

According to AP, most of the tickets were handed out for free. The show will also be broadcasted to people who are unable to attend in person.

Record producer Clive Davis was the mastermind behind booking the show's acts and said the celebration will bring back a balance to the city despite the ongoing COVID-19 threat, Daily News reports.

Despite the joyful intention, the concert is taking place when there are worries over the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

According to state statistics, New York City has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of coronavirus a day over the past week.

Those who attend the concert must show proof of vaccination.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m.