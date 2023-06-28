'The Sound' at Coachman Park opens Wednesday with free Cheap Trick concert

The Sound features 4,000 covered seats, plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats within the reimagined 19-acre park.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Can you hear that? It's "The Sound."

Clearwater's new music venue, The Sound at Coachman Park, to be exact.

The outdoor amphitheater is part of the major $84 million Downtown Clearwater waterfront redevelopment project that opened on Wednesday. The iconic 1970s rock band Cheap Trick will be the first to hit the brand-new stage at 6 p.m. for a free kickoff concert.

Fans can look forward to hearing some "certifiably classic tunes" like "California Man," Dream Police," "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me."

The Sound features 4,000 covered seats, plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats within the reimagined 19-acre park.

Other renovation features of Coachman Park include a walkway that connects the park to downtown, public art spaces, a pedestrian promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a 320-foot scenic lake overlook and a pirate-themed playground with a splash pad.

“This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite," Susan M. Crockett, the president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, said in a statement.

