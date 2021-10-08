Oktoberfest, fall events return this weekend to the Tampa Bay area

The festival of Gemütlichkeit returns for its 11th year after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa seems to be packed full of events to get you into the fall mood!

Here are some of the things going on around the Tampa Bay area:

Oktoberfest Tampa

Beer, games, and music are coming back to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa this weekend.

The 11th Oktoberfest Tampa event is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last year.

The event will include Bavarian food, along with a variety of beers and vendors special to the occasion. Social distancing and sanitation procedures will be enforced at the event.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Howl-O-Scream

If you're looking for a good scare, stop by Busch Gardens for Howl-O-Scream to check out its haunted houses. This year, organizers debuted three new haunted houses.

Scream-A-Geddon

The popular Scream-A-Geddon has also made its return in Dade City with new attractions. Halloween events run until the end of the month.

Vintage Roost

If you're looking to decorate your home with spooky items or just something more fall, visit Vintage Roost in Ybor City this weekend.

The market hosts three-day markets twice a month on the 2nd and 4th weekend of each month.

Bar Crawl

Hockey season is also around the corner and fans are hoping for a three-peat championship.