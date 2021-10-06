7 pumpkin patches around the Tampa Bay area to visit this fall

These pumpkin patches are bringing the fall to Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Fall doesn't feel like, well, fall in Florida. But that doesn't mean we have to miss out on all the fun!

While the temperatures might be bringing the heat we've tracked down seven pumpkin patches that are sure to give you fall vibes.

The best part? Most patches offer more than just pumpkins. Some have hayrides, sweet treats, photo spots and more.

So, grab your friends and head on out to whichever spot piques your interest (you can probably leave your flannels at home.)

Gallagher's Pumpkin Patch

Ever want to step into a pumpkin house? Well, now's your chance. Gallagher's Pumpkins and Christmas Trees offers several photo-ops in addition to a wide selection. The locally owned business also has food and drinks, a petting zoo, a bounce house and live music on the weekend.

Dates & Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (pumpkin patch is seasonal)

Cost: Varies based on purchase.

Fox Squirrel

The self-described "Pumpkin HQ" is offering a selection in every shape and size. On the weekend, you can take part in a corn maze, dummy steer roping, a gigantic slingshot and pony rides during your visit

Dates & Hours:

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

* Runs until Oct. 24

Admission: Up to $11 per person + tax and fees, children under 2 years old are free.

Hyde Park Village Pumpkin Patch

The area's pop-up pumpkin patch is back! And all the proceeds from the patch go to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Dates & Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

* Runs until Oct. 31

Cost: Varies based on purchase.

Sweetfields Farm

If you're looking for more than just pumpkins, Sweetfields Farm also offers a corn maze, hayrides and pumpkin bowling among other fall festive activities. You will need to buy tickets in advance to attend.

Dates & Hours: Runs until Nov. 7. Hours vary based on your ticket time slot.

Admission: $9.75 per person + tax and fees, children under 2 years old are free.

St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch

It's back! Stop by the pier's Family Park to take your pick from the waterfront park's patch. Did we also mention the amazing views?

Dates & Hours: Dates and times vary from Oct. 9 - Oct. 17

Cost: Varies based on purchase.

Raprager Family Farm

Immerse yourself in pumpkins galore at the farm's Fall Pumpkin Festival. Guests can also enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, a corn pit and bounce pillow.

Dates & Hours:

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: $12.50 per person, children under 2 years old are free. Parking is $3.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

The 30th annual festival has just a little bit of it all. From train rides to a barnyard playground there's enough to keep the kids (and kids at heart) busy.

Dates & Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on select weekends until Oct. 31.

Admission: $12 per person, children 10 and under are free. Parking is $5.