x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Television

'Big Brother' 25 cast features 2 Floridians, 'Survivor' relatives and a gold medalist

The new season of 'Big Brother' premieres at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 with a 90-minute live move-in event.

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — "Big Brother" is back with 16 new houseguests ready to compete for a whopping $750,000.

Everyone's favorite summer reality show returns Wednesday with another season full of competition, backstabbing and secret alliances. And because it's the show's 25th anniversary, fans can look forward to seeing "twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe."

"Big Brother" 25 premieres at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023, with a 90-minute live move-in event. 

But first, it's time to meet the houseguests.

This year's cast features a Deaflympics gold medalist, a geriatric physician, two relatives of past "Survivor" players and two Floridians, among many others. 

Jared Fields, 25, is the son of longtime "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields. The other "Survivor" relative is Cory Wurtenberger, the 21-year-old brother of past contestant Zach Wurtenberger.

Cory is also one of the Floridians in the "Big Brother" 25 house; he and 30-year-old Luke Valentine are both from Weston, Florida. 

Related Articles

Here's the full Big Brother 2023 cast

Credit: CBS
America Lopez from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

America Lopez
27 | Medical receptionist | Brooklyn, NY

Credit: CBS
Blue Kim, from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Blue Kim
25 | Brand strategist | New York

Credit: CBS
Bowie Jane from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Bowie Jane
45 | Barrister/DJ | Los Angeles

Credit: CBS
Cameron Hardin from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Cameron Hardin
34 | Stay-at-home dad | Eastman, GA

Credit: CBS
Cory Wurtenberger from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Cory Wurtenberger
21 | College student | Weston, FL

Credit: CBS
Felicia Cannon from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Felicia Cannon
63 | Real estate agent | Kennesaw, GA

Credit: CBS
Hisam Goueli from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Hisam Goueli
45 | Geriatric physician | Seattle, WA

Credit: CBS
Izzy Gleicher from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Izzy Gleicher
32 | Professional flutist | New York

Credit: CBS
Jag Bains from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Jag Bains
25 | Truck company owner | Omak, WA

Credit: CBS
Jared Fields from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Jared Fields
25 | Exterminator | Norwalk, CT

Credit: CBS
Kirsten Elwin from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Kirsten Elwin
25 | Molecular Biologist | Houston, TX

Credit: CBS
Luke Valentine from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Luke Valentine
30 | Illustrator | Weston, Florida

Credit: CBS
Matt Klotz from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Matt Klotz
27 | Deaflympics gold medalist | Baton Rouge, LA

Credit: CBS
Mecole Hayes from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Mecole Hayes
30 | Political consultant | Upper Marlboro, MD

Credit: CBS
Red Utley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Red Utley
37 | Sales | Gatlinburg, TN

Credit: CBS
Reilly Smedley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25

Reilly Smedley
24 | Bartender | Nashville, TN

Before You Leave, Check This Out