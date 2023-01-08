'Big Brother' 25 cast features 2 Floridians, 'Survivor' relatives and a gold medalist

LOS ANGELES — "Big Brother" is back with 16 new houseguests ready to compete for a whopping $750,000.
Everyone's favorite summer reality show returns Wednesday with another season full of competition, backstabbing and secret alliances. And because it's the show's 25th anniversary, fans can look forward to seeing "twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe."
"Big Brother" 25 premieres at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023, with a 90-minute live move-in event.
But first, it's time to meet the houseguests.
This year's cast features a Deaflympics gold medalist, a geriatric physician, two relatives of past "Survivor" players and two Floridians, among many others.
Jared Fields, 25, is the son of longtime "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields. The other "Survivor" relative is Cory Wurtenberger, the 21-year-old brother of past contestant Zach Wurtenberger.
Cory is also one of the Floridians in the "Big Brother" 25 house; he and 30-year-old Luke Valentine are both from Weston, Florida.
Here's the full Big Brother 2023 cast
America Lopez
27 | Medical receptionist | Brooklyn, NY
Blue Kim
25 | Brand strategist | New York
Bowie Jane
45 | Barrister/DJ | Los Angeles
Cameron Hardin
34 | Stay-at-home dad | Eastman, GA
Cory Wurtenberger
21 | College student | Weston, FL
Felicia Cannon
63 | Real estate agent | Kennesaw, GA
Hisam Goueli
45 | Geriatric physician | Seattle, WA
Izzy Gleicher
32 | Professional flutist | New York
Jag Bains
25 | Truck company owner | Omak, WA
Jared Fields
25 | Exterminator | Norwalk, CT
Kirsten Elwin
25 | Molecular Biologist | Houston, TX
Luke Valentine
30 | Illustrator | Weston, Florida
Matt Klotz
27 | Deaflympics gold medalist | Baton Rouge, LA
Mecole Hayes
30 | Political consultant | Upper Marlboro, MD
Red Utley
37 | Sales | Gatlinburg, TN
Reilly Smedley
24 | Bartender | Nashville, TN