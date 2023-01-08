'Big Brother' 25 cast features 2 Floridians, 'Survivor' relatives and a gold medalist

The new season of 'Big Brother' premieres at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 with a 90-minute live move-in event.

LOS ANGELES — "Big Brother" is back with 16 new houseguests ready to compete for a whopping $750,000.

Everyone's favorite summer reality show returns Wednesday with another season full of competition, backstabbing and secret alliances. And because it's the show's 25th anniversary, fans can look forward to seeing "twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe."

"Big Brother" 25 premieres at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023, with a 90-minute live move-in event.

But first, it's time to meet the houseguests.

This year's cast features a Deaflympics gold medalist, a geriatric physician, two relatives of past "Survivor" players and two Floridians, among many others.

Jared Fields, 25, is the son of longtime "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields. The other "Survivor" relative is Cory Wurtenberger, the 21-year-old brother of past contestant Zach Wurtenberger.

Cory is also one of the Floridians in the "Big Brother" 25 house; he and 30-year-old Luke Valentine are both from Weston, Florida.

Here's the full Big Brother 2023 cast

America Lopez

27 | Medical receptionist | Brooklyn, NY

Blue Kim

25 | Brand strategist | New York

Bowie Jane

45 | Barrister/DJ | Los Angeles

Cameron Hardin

34 | Stay-at-home dad | Eastman, GA

Cory Wurtenberger

21 | College student | Weston, FL

Felicia Cannon

63 | Real estate agent | Kennesaw, GA

Hisam Goueli

45 | Geriatric physician | Seattle, WA

Izzy Gleicher

32 | Professional flutist | New York

Jag Bains

25 | Truck company owner | Omak, WA

Jared Fields

25 | Exterminator | Norwalk, CT

Kirsten Elwin

25 | Molecular Biologist | Houston, TX

Luke Valentine

30 | Illustrator | Weston, Florida

Matt Klotz

27 | Deaflympics gold medalist | Baton Rouge, LA

Mecole Hayes

30 | Political consultant | Upper Marlboro, MD

Red Utley

37 | Sales | Gatlinburg, TN