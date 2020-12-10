What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Let's go Rays! ✨

The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros Sunday night.

The Rays were able to hold off the Astros in the close 2-1 game. Game 1 was Tampa Bay’s first taste on their road to redemption against the Astros who knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

Game 2 is set for Oct. 12 at 4:07 p.m. ET, at Petco Park.

Who is Amy Coney Barrett? ⚖️

Confirmation hearings begin today for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Ginsburg's replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly right, from 5-4 in favor of conservatives to 6-3.

Here are five things you need to know about the SCOTUS nominee.

Campaigning in Florida 🗳️

Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have plans to visit the Sunshine State this week.

The Democratic presidential nominee's press campaign says Biden will be in the state Tuesday, Oct. 13, with stops in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

During his time in South Florida, Biden is expected to discuss his vision for "older Americans" and encouraging Floridians to make a plan to vote.

President Trump is scheduled to speak Monday evening at an event in Sanford, Florida. He initially wanted to visit Florida this weekend but instead held an event at the White House speaking from the Blue Room Balcony.