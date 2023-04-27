Local woman providing emotional support dogs for veterans | Beautiful People

Brianna Holzerland trains protection dogs but has been giving away puppies to veterans suffering from PTSD. There's still time to nominate a veteran.

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay area is filled with people who are creative, talented and just love their community. Today I want to introduce you to a woman who's helping out her community by giving away emotional support dogs for free to veterans who suffer from PTSD.

Brianna Holzerland is the owner of Holzerland Protection Dogs and has been training and breeding Belgian Malinois for about 12 years. This dog breed is commonly utilized in the military and law enforcement.

"So I own Holzerland Protection Dogs. I focus more on the training side of things — that's just really where my passion is," Holzerland said. "And as far as our veteran giveaways, we started doing those about five years ago, and we just found it really, really benefited people that were suffering from PTSD who were in the military."

For several years now, Holzerland has been giving away emotional support dogs to deserving military veterans at no cost. Through May 8, Holzerland is accepting submissions and nominations for this latest giveaway.

Requirements to be eligible include being a U.S. veteran, suffering from PTSD or "another disability" as a result of military service and having experience with Belgian Malinois.

"We've seen great results from the previous people that do have dogs from us who are veterans," Holzerland said. "They've really told us it's helped really emotionally and psychologically."

Veterans, as well as their family and friends, can submit a video or email to holzerlandprotectiondogs@gmail.com. Be sure to include military experience and how a puppy would benefit you or the person you're nominating, the website says.

"Dogs bring something that, you know, even trained psychiatrists and psychologists cannot bring to the table. It's a reason to get up in the morning and take care of something," Holzerland said. "That's what kinda keeps us going along with the people that do support us and do buy puppies from us. That's what enables us to give back."