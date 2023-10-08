10th Annual Prodigy Turn Up Dance Battle ignites excitement in Tampa's University Area

The kids' dance battle will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, with registration starting at 11 a.m.

TAMPA, Florida — The University Area Community Center is gearing up to host the much-anticipated 10th Annual Prodigy Turn Up Dance Battle, a thrilling event that invites children aged six to 17 to showcase their dance skills and compete for exciting prizes.

Organized by the University Area Community Development Corporation, the event promises a day of rhythm, art and community engagement.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the UACDC, located at 14013 N. 22nd Street in Tampa. Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, with the dance battle set to kick off at 12 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in solo freestyle battles within an all-styles event catering to various age groups: ages 6-9, ages 10 to 12, and ages 13-17. Additionally, the event will feature unique categories such as Cypher King, Cypher Queen and Funky Fresh Dressed.

The ProdigyTurn Up Dance Battle is not just about competition but also community spirit. This completely free event promises more than just dancing excitement. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, engage in art activities, witness live graffiti art, and, of course, immerse themselves in the electrifying dance battles.

The Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, established in 2000, has been instrumental in empowering at-risk youth through innovative art-based education. By harnessing the power of performing and visual arts, Prodigy equips youth aged five to 18 with essential life skills, including self-expression, communication, exploration, problem-solving and conflict resolution. With a mission to transform young lives, Prodigy has expanded its reach across 10 counties.

Those seeking more information about the dance battle can reach out to Carrie Harmon at 813-766-4056 or via email at CHarmon@UACDC.org.

The University Area CDC has been serving the Tampa community for a remarkable 25 years. Through its diverse range of programs, including youth initiatives, adult education and resource assistance, the organization has positively impacted the lives of thousands of residents. To learn more about the University Area CDC, interested individuals can call 813-558-5212 or visit their official website at www.uacdc.org.