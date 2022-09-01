Beautiful People: Life coach, mental health educator Natasha Pierre tells us why mental health is so important

She's a mental health educator and a certified life coach. She's been helping get people on the right track for 20 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a saying — when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. For Natasha Pierre, helping people's mental states is something she was created to do.

Natasha lives in Tampa and works throughout the greater Tampa Bay area coaching people to help them stay on track. "After 20 years of living with a diagnosis, I've got some workable strategies that work for me and have worked for others. And I want to share that," Natasha said.

Growing up a fourth-generation entrepreneur, Natasha chose a path to start a business by helping others. Today she's a mental health educator and a certified life coach. She's been helping get people on the right track for 20 years.

Natasha told me that there are different reasons to tell if you would need to see a therapist versus a life coach. "If you are in a place right now where you're like, I know I'm not living up to my full potential. I wanna write that book. I wanna get into speaking or coaching. I wanna start that business. I just wanna feel better about myself. A coach can help with that."

However, "If you want to feel better about what happened to you at age three. if you wanna feel like less of a victim based on whatever traumatic event, then you need a therapist.

Natasha also tells me that if those two aren't an option, the best places to go are Facebook support groups.