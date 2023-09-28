Tampa dentist provides free full mouth restoration for 2-time cancer survivor

"She Smiles" aims to "instill hope and confidence in women that need a break, a hug, or maybe they were fearful..."

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — In a heartfelt conversation, Dr. Marnie C. Bauer D.M.D., the founder of "She Smiles," shares her personal journey and the mission that drives her — to give deserving women a reason to smile. It's that mission that led her to provide a two-time cancer survivor a transformative procedure for free.

Dr. Bauer's story unfolds with early lessons from her mother, a commitment to her dental practice, and her passion project that's bringing hope and confidence to women in need.

Dr. Bauer's mother imparted two invaluable lessons: active participation in the community and a strong emphasis on education. These principles have guided her path from a young age. With more than two decades of dental practice, Dr. Bauer's expertise is unquestionable. However, she has redirected her focus towards a project that aligns with her core values.

Dr. Bauer's passion project aims to restore hope and confidence in women facing life's challenges. This initiative is designed for those requiring full mouth restoration, offering a transformative $10,000 makeover. The project criteria were clear: individuals who deserved a fresh start.

"I've been practicing for over two decades. But lately, I've been really focusing on my passion project," Dr. Bauer said. "It's to instill hope and confidence in women that need a break, they need a hug, or maybe they were fearful or they didn't have the dental work as children and this was geared for a candidate who needed full mouth restoration."

Over 30 heartfelt applications poured in, making the selection process challenging.

Jackie, a two-time cancer survivor, stood out as the deserving recipient. Her husband nominated her and emphasized her selfless dedication to her family, which had left her own well-being neglected. Dr. Bauer and her team are excited about their mission to transform Jackie's life. They share a collective commitment to making a meaningful difference.

Through "She Smiles," Dr. Bauer practices not only dentistry but also kindness and community engagement. Her dedication to uplifting women in need, exemplified by Jackie's story, highlights the transformative power of dental care and compassion. Dr. Bauer's work continues to inspire, emphasizing the importance of giving back to our communities.