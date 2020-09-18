What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Friday, thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

Hello, Stanley Cup Final 👋

That's right! Your Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bolts secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win Thursday night over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of their series.

The Lightning will meet the Dallas Stars on the ice: Saturday, Sept 19. at 7:30 p.m. ET. ⚡

The last time the team played in the Stanley Cup Final was 2015.

Pending any changes, here is the Stanley Cup Final schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

* Indicates games considered "if necessary"

They're in! ⚾

The Bolts aren't the only Tampa Bay sports team celebrating today.

After sweeping a doubleheader against the Orioles, coupled with a Mariners loss, the Rays are heading to the playoffs!

Three things needed to happen in order for the team to get it done on Thursday. All was accomplished.

To punch their ticket to the playoffs, the Rays had to sweep both games of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. The Mariners also needed to lose their game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Rays took care of their own business, beating the Orioles 3-1 in Game 1 and 10-6 in Game 2. And, you guessed it, the Giants beat the Mariners 6-4.

Did someone say cold front? 🥶

A cold front draped across the Florida peninsula will produce a line of scattered showers and storms.

This front and associated line of storms will gradually push to the south today, ushering in drier and increasing sunshine to the north. On the whole, plan on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of a few showers or storms.