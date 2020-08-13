What you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's almost Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay. We're one day closer to the weekend.

Let's dive into some of the stories you need to know about this morning.

You've been served 🐯

Big Cat Rescue CEO, Carole Baskin, has been served, according to Don Lewis' family's lawyer.

John M. Phillips, a Jacksonville attorney representing the family alongside the Law Offices of Phillips and Hunt, tweeted about the moment Wednesday evening.

As for the proof? A selfie from the company serving the suit with Baskin in a golf cart.

Carole Baskin was served with our lawsuit by Tampa Process LLC. We asked for proof of service and they sent us these photos. You can view the lawsuit here: https://t.co/wRzg7dLTK9. Once again, we invite Ms. Baskin to sit down and discuss the death and disappearance of Don Lewis. pic.twitter.com/TRQezNS03M — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) August 12, 2020

NASA to reexamine racist, harmful nicknames given to cosmic objects 🌠

As the United States reflects and works to make changes with its history of systematic racism, NASA says it is reexamining some unofficial nicknames it's been using for years.

The space agency said it will no longer refer to the nebula NGC 2392 as the "Eskimo Nebula." The term "Eskimo" is a colonial term with a racist history related to the indigenous people of the Arctic.

NASA said it will also no longer use "Siamese Twins Galaxy" to describe NGC 4567 and NGC 4568. These are spiral galaxies found in the Virgo Galaxy Cluster.

Grab the popcorn 🍿

This one is for all the movie lovers out there who have been missing their screen time. AMC Theaters plans to open more than 100 theaters in the U.S. starting next week.

It will end a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.