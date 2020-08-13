Lawyer: Carole Baskin served with lawsuit in death, disappearance of Don Lewis, whose cold case resurfaced after 'Tiger King'

John M. Phillips, a Jacksonville attorney representing the family alongside the Law Offices of Phillips and Hunt, tweeted about the moment Wednesday evening.

TAMPA, Fla — Big Cat Rescue CEO, Carole Baskin, has been served, according to Don Lewis' family's lawyer.

John M. Phillips, a Jacksonville attorney representing the family alongside the Law Offices of Phillips and Hunt, tweeted about the moment Wednesday evening.

"Carole Baskin was served with our lawsuit by Tampa Process LLC. We asked for proof of service and they sent us these photos," Phillips wrote. "Once again, we invite Ms. Baskin to sit down and discuss the death and disappearance of Don Lewis."

As for the proof? A selfie from the company serving the suit with Baskin in a golf cart.

Carole Baskin was served with our lawsuit by Tampa Process LLC. We asked for proof of service and they sent us these photos. You can view the lawsuit here: https://t.co/wRzg7dLTK9. Once again, we invite Ms. Baskin to sit down and discuss the death and disappearance of Don Lewis. pic.twitter.com/TRQezNS03M — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) August 12, 2020

The lawsuit, created to obtain "discovery to get to the bottom of the death and disappearance of Don Lewis," was announced during a press conference earlier this week.

Baskin is one of three named in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Lewis' three daughters and Anne McQueen, Lewis' former executive assistant.

Attention to Jack "Don" Lewis' nearly 23-year-old cold case resurfaced after the third episode of the docuseries looked into the disappearance of Baskin's second husband. In the episode, Joe Exotic claims Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Now, Phillips and his team will conduct their own investigation into Lewis' disappearance as he says the family is not satisfied with the more than 23 years of investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A $100K reward has also been offered for information in Lewis' cold case in hopes of encouraging people to come forward.

"We are hoping that with these funds, someone will have the courage to come for it and provide the information necessary to solve this case," said Donna Pettis, one of Lewis' daughters.

While the attention around Netflix's seven-episode docuseries "Tiger King" may have slowed, a family's search for answers in their father's cold case has not.

"I still, to this day, miss my dad," Gale Rathbone, Lewis's youngest daughter, said. "Twenty-three years I've gone to bed every night knowing the only chance I have of seeing him again is in my dreams."

The hype around the docuseries led the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to reopen the case for new leads in March. Tips came in daily, but most were missing one key element -- credibility.

Baskin has ardently denied all allegations that she had anything to do with her then husband's disappearance or death, calling the Netflix docuseries salacious and sensation and full of "unsavory lies."

In interviews since, Sheriff Chad Chronister has said he believes Lewis was murdered in 1997 and did not just disappear as was alleged.

"There's a lot of suspicion surrounding his death," Chronister said in an interview with 10 Tampa Bay this past April. "What wealthy person disappears and doesn't take his wealth with him?"

And while he believes more than one person was involved in Lewis' murder, Baskin is "no more a person of interest than anyone else."

Chronister also said while he understands why people would believe she is guilty due to the show's spin, that the sheriff's office can disprove two of its biggest theories related to the meat grinder and septic tank.

What other people are reading right now:

