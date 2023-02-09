Tiger Woods’ PopStroke opening Tampa Bay area location on Feb. 17

The sprawling 18-hole pulling course is located at 25297 Sierra Center Blvd in the Cypress Creek Town Center.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Calling all you mini-golf enthusiasts. Tiger Woods' PopStroke will be opening its sixth location on Feb. 17 in the Wesley Chapel-Tampa area.

The sprawling 18-hole pulling course, located at 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, in the Cypress Creek Town Center, will be made of synthetic turf, fairways and bunkers. PopStroke locations also include a restaurant, bar, playground and outdoor game area.

“The shape of this property allowed us to get very creative and build one of our most unique set of courses,” said Tiger Woods.

“I am thrilled to have PopStroke join the Tampa community with recreational and professional golfers and people of all ages and interests. PopStroke offers a fun way to enjoy time with family and friends.”

I’m excited to share @popstrokegolf Wesley Chapel/Tampa will open to the public on Fri., February 17 at noon. It includes two 18-hole putting courses I designed with my @tgr.design team, a full-service restaurant, playground & ice cream parlor. Read more https://t.co/VMkGPDXh37 pic.twitter.com/SMIlUpfnKY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 9, 2023

Doors will open at noon for this new location and regular business hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

“We are very excited to introduce our unique entertainment experience to the Wesley Chapel-Tampa community,” Founder Greg Bartoli said “PopStroke is about bringing friends together to enjoy the great game of golf in a fun, dynamic and stress-free environment while enjoying elevated food, beverage, ice cream, and a host of other amenities.

"There is no doubt that the growing and vibrant mix of families, seniors, and young professionals in Wesley Chapel will make it an ideal location for PopStroke as we expand throughout Florida and beyond.”