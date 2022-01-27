x
Photos wanted: Honor your hero at the Skyway 10K

The Skyway 10K is seeking photos of service men and women for a banner.
Banner honors veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do you have a family member or friend who is serving or served in the military? You can honor them in March at this year’s Skyway 10K.

Event organizers are seeking photos for their Wall of Heroes banner. To submit a photo of your hero click here.

The 5th annual Skyway 10K is on March 5 and 6. The event benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

On March 5 there will be race packet pickup, music, food, and a vendors’ village at Tropicana Field. The run across the Skyway Bridge will take place early Sunday morning. 

10 Tampa Bay will have special reports from the race during our Brightside Sunday newscast from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

10 Tampa Bay is a sponsor of the Skyway 10K. Come and visit us at our tent at Tropicana Field and win some great 10 Tampa Bay gear!

