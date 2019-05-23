TAMPA, Fla. — Skateboarding is often perceived as a male-dominated sport, and now Skate Park of Tampa is doing their part to get more girls interested in skateboarding.

The mission is welcoming groups of girls from various backgrounds and experience levels to the skate park to learn key skills and connect with other girls with similar interests.

"We try to get all the girls from the state to come because there's not a lot of girl skaters in Florida." said Lias Elenton, one of the skate park instructors.

The idea for the girls' meetup came about in January and has grown to become a powerful and safe space for girls to connect, learn, and build their confidence by learning a new skill.

The monthly girls-only meetups are free of charge. Girls interested in joining can purchase skateboards at the skate shop as well.

To sign up, visit the skate park's website.

