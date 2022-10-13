It's a boy! Busch Gardens welcomes baby rhino to the family

Park fans are encouraged to participate in a limited-time online poll to determine the baby rhino’s name.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens recently announced the very exciting birth of a male southern white rhino calf in its park. Now, they are asking the public for help with naming him.

The park says the baby was born to his mother, Kisiri, weighing 150 pounds and will soon join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe and several antelope species that live in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain.

"Guests will be able to see the rhino calf within the coming days where he will join his mother and the remainder of the park’s rhino crash right on the Serengeti plain," the park wrote in a news release. "In fact, the baby rhino is expected to gain about 100 lbs. per month, a unique opportunity for guests to see him grow and develop."

The park says south white rhinos can grow to stand more than six feet at the shoulder and weigh up to 5,000 pounds when fully grown. They also noted that the species is currently listed as near threatened status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).