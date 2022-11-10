See photos of the new 'Serengeti Flyer' ride coming to Busch Gardens in 2023

The swing ride will reach speeds of 68 miles per hour and a height of 135 feet at the ride's peak.

TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay next year, the theme park announced on Tuesday.

The "Serengeti Flyer" is set to hit the skies of Tampa Bay in spring 2023.

Riders will swing above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing "multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth," the park wrote in a release.

The ride will feature twin dueling arms that will reach speeds of 68 miles per hour and a height of 135 feet at the ride's peak. Riders will be seated in back-to-back rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing 40 guests to ride at once.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” Neal Thurman, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, said. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”

Want to experience the "Serengeti Flyer" first? You'll have to be an annual pass member. You can learn more about the annual pass program here.

Last month, Busch Garden's newest coaster "Iron Gwazi" won Best New Roller Coaster at the Golden Ticket Awards. The ceremony is "designed to recognize excellence in the theme park industry."