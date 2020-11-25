x
Cuteness overload: Get a photo of your pet with a dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The aquarium is asking people to book now as space is limited.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 31, photo, Winter the dolphin swims at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. The nonprofit public aquarium was about ready to go belly-up at the end of 2005 when Winter, the bottlenose dolphin was brought there after getting her tail tightly entangled in a crab-trap line. Winter plays herself in "Dolphin Tale," a family-friendly 3-D movie starring Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson, opening Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Here's an opportunity for your dog or cat to one-up the rest of the family for the best holiday photo.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a special photo package featuring man's best friend -- or cat -- with its rescued dolphins. Each $150 package includes five to 10 professionally edited images.

The aquarium has several slots available from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. It says pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and stay on a leash during the photo session.

Up to two people can be with the pet, but they won't be in any picture -- just pet and dolphin(s). There is an additional fee for two pets at a time.

