Cuteness overload: Get a photo of your pet with a dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The aquarium is asking people to book now as space is limited.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Here's an opportunity for your dog or cat to one-up the rest of the family for the best holiday photo.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a special photo package featuring man's best friend -- or cat -- with its rescued dolphins. Each $150 package includes five to 10 professionally edited images.

The aquarium has several slots available from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. It says pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and stay on a leash during the photo session.

Up to two people can be with the pet, but they won't be in any picture -- just pet and dolphin(s). There is an additional fee for two pets at a time.

