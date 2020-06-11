Lightning show off Stanley Cup to dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The most famous trophy in all of sports came face-to-face with the most famous dolphins in the Tampa Bay area.
The Stanley Cup arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium this week and visited with some of the aquarium's resident dolphins -- Winter, Nicholas, Rex and Rudy.
"It's dolphin-itely obvious that Stanley enjoyed visiting with the rescued residents at CMA!" the aquarium tweeted.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Championship at the end of September, beating the Dallas Stars. Since then, the Cup has been making its way around the team, iconic attractions and local celebrities to celebrate the team's win.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Look up! During the next few nights, you might see a fireball
- DOJ Convicted rapist caught in Florida after assuming false identity for more than 40 years
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
- Biden urges calm, Trump makes false claims about vote counts
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter