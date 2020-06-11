Lightning show off Stanley Cup to dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The Stanley Cup is making its rounds to Tampa Bay area attractions to celebrate the Lightning's championship win.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The most famous trophy in all of sports came face-to-face with the most famous dolphins in the Tampa Bay area.

The Stanley Cup arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium this week and visited with some of the aquarium's resident dolphins -- Winter, Nicholas, Rex and Rudy.

"It's dolphin-itely obvious that Stanley enjoyed visiting with the rescued residents at CMA!" the aquarium tweeted.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Championship at the end of September, beating the Dallas Stars. Since then, the Cup has been making its way around the team, iconic attractions and local celebrities to celebrate the team's win.

To continue the celebration of the @TBLightning's historic championship, the @StanleyCup took a trip to visit Winter and several of her finned friends – including Nicholas, Rex and Rudy.



It’s dolphin-itely obvious that Stanley enjoyed visiting with the rescued residents at CMA! pic.twitter.com/DwIYdKnqGO — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) November 6, 2020

