Deputy rescues owl with injured wing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's not a matter of what came to the rescue of an injured owl in Hillsborough County, but rather a matter of "hoo"-- a deputy.

Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office Deputy Kertesz responded to a call of an owl in distress Sunday. When she arrived she found the owl on the ground with what appeared to be a wing injury.

Deputy Kertesz wrapped the bird up in a sheet and took it to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital.

"The owl is expected to make a full recovery," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

