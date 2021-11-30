Cause of death of 7 penguins at Florida Aquarium remains unknown

A team of veterinarians and exhaustive testing could not come up with an answer.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium.

It may never be known how seven African penguins died at The Florida Aquarium.

A team of more than 10 veterinarians and testing at five different laboratories could not determine a definitive cause of death for the handful of birds that was found dead in early July, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Aquarium officials at the time had mentioned results could forever be undetermined.

"Teams from Animal Care & Health, Engineering, Water Quality, Nutrition and others, methodically and painstakingly scrutinized every aspect of care provided," spokesperson Dale Wolbrink said in the statement Tuesdays. "These findings were also formally reviewed and accepted by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which The Florida Aquarium is an accredited member."