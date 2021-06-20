x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose

A 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators.
Credit: Harry Collins - stock.adobe.com

PORT ST JOHN, Fla. — Three California children are in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake.

Authorities say the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night. 

Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber says the 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators. The 6-year-old and 8-year-old were not given any citations. 

Florida Today reports a trapper was called out to remove the rope and pick up the reptile for public safety.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter