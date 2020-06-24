x
animals

Curious manatee swims near people in St. Pete, goes largely unnoticed

See Through Canoe says the manatee was hanging out on Father's Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manatee was seen swimming near people on Father's Day at a beach in St. Petersburg. 

See Through Canoe captured the video and posted it to social media. It said that only a few people noticed the sea cow floating along with them as they were enjoying the day. The manatee even pivots and swims along with one man who was seemingly unaware the "big dark shadow" was right beneath him. 

"As this friendly manatee was swimming down the beach on Father's Day, he did a complete u-turn to swim along with some guy that never noticed the big dark shadow right beneath him. As is usually the case, only a very few of the people that the manatee came real close to ever saw it. Polarized glasses make a huge difference in being able to see things like this beneath the surface of the water, but not many people wear them, other than fishermen," See Through Canoe said on Facebook.

Friendly Manatee Swimming Down the Beach on Father's Day

