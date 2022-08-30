Mote Marine Lab releases green sea turtle found trapped in fishing line

"Waves" was found in May with fishing line wrapped around her flipper and mouth.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One young green sea turtle was found tangled in fishing line in May near a Manatee County restaurant. Now, thanks to the staff at Mote Marine Laboratory, the animal is back home.

After the turtle, named "Waves," was spotted with the line wrapped around its left flipper and mouth near The Seafood Shack Marina in Cortez, it was transported to Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

There, scientists determined that Waves had been "entangled for an extended amount of time," had swallowed a spinner hook and was suffering from fibropapilloma tumors. Mote says the turtle was already missing its left rear flipper from a previous injury.

The team worked with Waves to regain use of its front left flipper and performed surgery to remove the tumors. The turtle's full journey at Mote is documented on their website.

After 105 days in care, Waves was finally ready to go back to the Gulf. Mote released the turtle Tuesday morning at Lido Beach.

Anyone who sees a distressed sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties is asked to contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.

People in other Florida counties can contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.