ORLANDO, Fla. — An orca whale has died at SeaWorld Orlando.

Kayla, a 30-year-old female killer whale, was pronounced dead Monday after she began showing signs of declining health over the weekend, park officials told CBS affiliate WKMG.

Kayla's cause of death was not immediately clear.

Related: SeaWorld says feds won't pursue action over 'Blackfish' allegations

"While today is a difficult day for all of us at SeaWorld, Kayla inspired generations of guests and employees to care and learn more about this amazing species," SeaWorld wrote in a statement to WKMG.

Following intense scrutiny in recent years, SeaWorld in 2016 announced the end of its captive breeding program for orcas.

Kayla was born in 1988 at SeaWorld San Antonio and spent 2.5 years there before being sent to the now-closed SeaWorld Ohio. She later went back to San Antonio before being relocated in 2006 to Orlando.

She had a calf named Halyn in 2005.

Previous: Last killer whale is born at a SeaWorld park

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.