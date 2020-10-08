x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

animals

Tampa ranked most pet-friendly city in the US

Pet lovers who live here already knew that though.
Credit: Houston Humane Society
During National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, the pet-loving community can do their part to support more homeless pets affected by COVID-19. A $5 donation to FeedaRescuePet.org will pay to deliver 80 meals.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pet lovers who call Tampa Bay home are in the right place. 

According to a report by WalletHub, Tampa is the most pet-friendly city in the United States. Also climbing ten spots on the list to number 26 this year is St. Petersburg. 

Orlando also made the top five and ranked number four. 

The ranking looked at three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness. 

Things like dog parks per capita, cost of pet care providers and veterinarians in the area.  

You can check out the full list of pet-friendly cities here.

RELATED: Tampa Bay cities some of the most pet-friendly in the US, report says

RELATED: Don't forget about the pets ahead of hurricane season: checklist

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter