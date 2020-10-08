Tampa ranked most pet-friendly city in the US

TAMPA, Fla. — Pet lovers who call Tampa Bay home are in the right place.
According to a report by WalletHub, Tampa is the most pet-friendly city in the United States. Also climbing ten spots on the list to number 26 this year is St. Petersburg.
Orlando also made the top five and ranked number four.
The ranking looked at three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness.
Things like dog parks per capita, cost of pet care providers and veterinarians in the area.
You can check out the full list of pet-friendly cities here.
- National Hurricane Center tracks 'Invest 95-L' in the Atlantic
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to share developments
- Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria
- Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout
- Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina is strongest in 104 years
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter