Tampa ranked most pet-friendly city in the US

Pet lovers who live here already knew that though.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pet lovers who call Tampa Bay home are in the right place.

According to a report by WalletHub, Tampa is the most pet-friendly city in the United States. Also climbing ten spots on the list to number 26 this year is St. Petersburg.

Orlando also made the top five and ranked number four.

The ranking looked at three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness.

Things like dog parks per capita, cost of pet care providers and veterinarians in the area.

You can check out the full list of pet-friendly cities here.

What other people are reading right now:

