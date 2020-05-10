x
First-time dolphin mom gives birth to calf at SeaWorld Orlando

Guests got to see the birth.

A baby bottlenose dolphin has been born at SeaWorld Orlando.

The calf was welcomed into the world on Sept. 29 at the theme park's dolphin nursery, where it houses young dolphins and their mothers.

First-time mom Bree gave birth to her calf, as guests got to watch the special moment. Dolphins are born tail-first and typically stay with their mothers for 3-6 years in the wild.

SeaWorld's staff is monitoring the newborn and mother to ensure they're healthy.

