First-time dolphin mom gives birth to calf at SeaWorld Orlando

A baby bottlenose dolphin has been born at SeaWorld Orlando.
The calf was welcomed into the world on Sept. 29 at the theme park's dolphin nursery, where it houses young dolphins and their mothers.
First-time mom Bree gave birth to her calf, as guests got to watch the special moment. Dolphins are born tail-first and typically stay with their mothers for 3-6 years in the wild.
SeaWorld's staff is monitoring the newborn and mother to ensure they're healthy.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump to leave military hospital Monday night
- Trump declares 'I get it,' then leaves hospital for drive-by wave to supporters
- 2020 Election in Florida: Register to vote, important dates, voting by mail and more
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner
- NHC: Tropical Storm Delta 'rapidly strengthening' on way to become a hurricane
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter