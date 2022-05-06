Tampa International Airport reunites lost dog with family

The pet was missing for more than a week at the airport.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rocky, a dog that escaped from his collar on April 29, spent more than a week lost at Tampa International Airport after he was traveling from Puerto Rico.

On Friday, however, he reunited with his family at TPA's K-9 Training Facility.

The owners tried to go get the dog after he slipped out from his collar and ran away at the curbsides outside of the baggage claim.

Airport police, the family and others looked for Rocky, but it was hard to find him because it was dark outside.

However, on Friday morning, the dog was found in some bushes by Tampa International Airport Police Detective Dan Jones.

He initially described the dog as "looking like a rabbit."